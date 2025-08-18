Army Tests LTAMDS Secondary Radar Array In 9th Live Fire Test

The U.S. Army last week conducted another missile flight test with the Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS), this time using its secondary radar array detect and track an air target that a Patriot missile successfully intercepted. On Aug. 14, the Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor Product Office within the Program Executive Office Missiles and Space conducted the test at White Sands Missile Range, N.M., calling it a “significant milestone in advancing the Army’s next-generation air…