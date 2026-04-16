MDA Says GPI To Deliver Four Years Faster After Previous Delays

The Missile Defense Agency (MDA) director this week told lawmakers that following the receipt of reconciliation funding, they are pushing to get the first counter-hypersonic Glide Phase Interceptor (GPI) delivered four years earlier than last planned . Last year, MDA Director Lt. Gen. Heath Collins told the House Armed Services Strategic Forces Subcommittee the first GPI deliveries were being delayed from 2032 to 2035 due to the earlier than planned GPI down-select, resourcing budget issues, and technological issues that require…