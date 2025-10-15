Army Taps Lockheed Martin To Develop Second Interceptor For IFPC Inc. 2

The Army has selected Lockheed Martin [LMT] to develop a second interceptor for the Indirect Fire Protection Capability (IFPC) Increment 2 defeat system, which the company said is intended to fill the “gap between short-range air defense systems and the Patriot air and missile defense system.” Chris Murphy, who leads Lockheed Martin’s integrated air and missile defense program and business development, told Defense Daily a technology demonstration is planned for its solution in either fiscal year 2026 or 2027. "We…