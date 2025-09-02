Army Taps Lockheed-Led Team To Deliver NGC2 Integrated Data Layer Prototype

The Army has selected a Lockheed Martin [LMT]-led team to deliver an integrated data layer prototype for its Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2) initiative, the service said on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems was awarded a $26 million Other Transaction Authority (OTA) agreement and is tasked with providing the capability to the 25th Infantry Division, with the work not expected to exceed 16 months. “The NGC2 effort is a central component of the Army's transformation, and we…