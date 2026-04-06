Army Seeks Massive $36.6 Billion Missiles Investment In FY ‘27, With Big Bet On Reconciliation

The Army’s plan for a massive $36.6 billion missiles investment in fiscal year 2027 places a big bet on Congress approving reconciliation funding, with the service eyeing large procurement increases for THAAD and Patriot Advanced Capability (PAC)-3 Missile Segment Enhanced (MSE) interceptors and the new Precision Strike Missile (PrSM). New budget documents show the Army seeking $24.5 billion in mandatory spending for missiles via an eventual reconciliation bill, more than a third of its total procurement request for such weapons,…