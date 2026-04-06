Army Seeks Massive $36.6 Billion Missiles Investment In FY ‘27, With Big Bet On Reconciliation

The Army’s plan for a massive $36.6 billion missiles investment in fiscal year 2027 places a big bet on Congress approving reconciliation funding, with the service eyeing large procurement increases for THAAD and Patriot Advanced Capability (PAC)-3 Missile Segment Enhanced (MSE) interceptors and the new Precision Strike Missile (PrSM). New budget documents show the Army seeking $24.5 billion in mandatory spending for missiles via an eventual reconciliation bill, more than a third of its total procurement request for such weapons,…
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Congress Updates
Trump Wants Second Reconciliation Bill On His Desk By June 1
President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on Congress to pass and send a second reconciliation bill to his desk by June 1. The deadline follows congressional Republicans’ backing a pursuit […]
Upgrading Current GPS Ground System “Now a Viable Option,” As GPS OCX Problems Continue, Space Official Says
Upgrades to the GPS ground system–the Architecture Evolution Plan (AEP)–is an option under consideration by the Defense Department’s space acquisition chief, as problems continue in fielding the GPS Next Generation […]
Graham Says GOP To Move Ahead On Second Reconciliation Bill, With Defense Funds As Priority
Senate Budget Committee Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Wednesday, with the White House’s backing, his panel will move “expeditiously” on crafting a second reconciliation bill, citing priorities for defense and […]
Hegseth Acknowledges Potential $200 Billion Iran Supplemental Request, Final Figure ‘Could Move’
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday acknowledged the Pentagon could potentially ask Congress for $200 billion in supplemental funding to support the ongoing operation against Iran and replenish munitions used […]