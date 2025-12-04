Sign In
Search
Army

Army Releases Final Solicitation Notice For Flight School Next, Plans 26-Year Contract

Matthew Beinart By
SHARE:
Army Releases Final Solicitation Notice For Flight School Next, Plans 26-Year Contract
UH-72A Lakota Airbus Group Photo by James Darcy

The Army is planning a 26-year contract for its Flight School Next program to modernize its rotary-wing pilot training, and has left open the possibility of making multiple awards over time.  The service released a final Call for Solutions to industry this week, detailing plans for a multi-phased evaluation process to inform its expected award decision before the end of fiscal year 2026. Flight School Next (FSN) is the Army’s effort to update Initial Entry Rotary-Wing (IERW) Flight Training at…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

International

Canada Approved For Potential $2.7 Billion U.S. Sale Of Air-Dropped Munitions

Business/Financial

Washington Harbour Partners Invests In Mission Solutions Firm Trusted Space

Business/Financial

Earnings, Sales Fall In SAIC’s Third Quarter; Interim CEO Reagan Outlines Priorities

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Stalker XE Block 25 And Alta X 2.0 Drones Part Of Skunk Works Test Of Artificial Intelligence Re-Planning

Trending

MDA Awards First SHIELD Golden Dome Contract Vehicle To Over 1,000 Offerors
Rounds, Hoeven: Sentinel Under Golden Dome Project In NDAA And Defense Approps
Heven AeroTech Raises $100 Million To Scale Production, Develop Quantum Capabilities
Navy Cancels Constellation-Class Frigate, Will Only Retain Two Under Construction
Space Force Prepares Golden Dome Solicitation For Midcourse Interceptors

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume