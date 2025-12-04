Army Releases Final Solicitation Notice For Flight School Next, Plans 26-Year Contract

The Army is planning a 26-year contract for its Flight School Next program to modernize its rotary-wing pilot training, and has left open the possibility of making multiple awards over time. The service released a final Call for Solutions to industry this week, detailing plans for a multi-phased evaluation process to inform its expected award decision before the end of fiscal year 2026. Flight School Next (FSN) is the Army’s effort to update Initial Entry Rotary-Wing (IERW) Flight Training at…
Contract Updates
BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000
BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…
Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583
Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…
Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230
Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…
EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650
EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…