Army Releases Final Solicitation Notice For Flight School Next, Plans 26-Year Contract

The Army is planning a 26-year contract for its Flight School Next program to modernize its rotary-wing pilot training, and has left open the possibility of making multiple awards over time. The service released a final Call for Solutions to industry this week, detailing plans for a multi-phased evaluation process to inform its expected award decision before the end of fiscal year 2026. Flight School Next (FSN) is the Army’s effort to update Initial Entry Rotary-Wing (IERW) Flight Training at…