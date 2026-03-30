Army Plans New Effort To Outfit ISVs With Mobile C2 Capabilities

The Army is pursuing a new effort to outfit Infantry Squad Vehicles with “innovative solutions” to enable command and control on the move. The effort was driven by units’ requests to integrate C2 systems on GM Defense [GM]-built ISVs over Humvees, according to the service, which has detailed a rapid prototyping effort that will include receiving prototypes four months after awards are made. “The C2 systems shall be integrated in such a way that they may be dismounted from the…