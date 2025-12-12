Army Places $433.2 Million Order With Sikorsky For 24 More Black Hawks

The Army last Friday awarded Sikorsky [LMT] a $433.2 million order for delivery of two dozen more Black Hawk helicopters. The deal covers the fifth program year for Sikorsky’s Multi-Year X contract with the Army, and specifically includes nine UH-60Ms and 15 HH-60 MEDEVAC aircraft. The latest contract modification brings the total cumulative value of the Multi-Year X deal to $4.7 billion, according to the Pentagon, with work on the latest order expected to be completed by the end of…