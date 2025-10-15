Army Materiel Command Drawing On Private Sector To Transform Organic Industrial Base

The Army will host site visits at its depots and is planning pilot programs with industry, as the service seeks to leverage private sector expertise to modernize the organic industrial base (OIB), a service official said on Monday. The fledgling partnerships with industry flow from Army Secretary Dan Driscoll’s directive to assess the service’s sprawling network of ammunition plants, arsenals, and maintenance depots and prepare them for warfare's rapid pace, Col. Brett Ayvazian, logistics officer with Army Material Command (AMC),…