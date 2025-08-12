Sign In
Army

Army Looks To Grow Air and Missile Defense Forces By 30 Percent In Eight Years

Rich Abott By
Lt. Gen. Sean A. Gainey, commanding general, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command speaks to those in attendance at the 28th Annual Space and Missile Defense Symposium Aug. 5 in Huntsville Ala. (Photo: U.S. Army)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The commander of the Army Space and Missile Defense Command last week said the service plans to increase its overall air and missile defense (AMD) force by 30 percent over eight years. This increase includes adding three Patriot battalions with Raytheon’s [RTX[ Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor radar, five Indirect Fire Protection Capability (IFPC) battalions, and seven Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems batteries, Lt. Gen. Sean Gainey said here on Aug. 5 during the Space and Missile…

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

