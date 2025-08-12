Army Looks To Grow Air and Missile Defense Forces By 30 Percent In Eight Years

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The commander of the Army Space and Missile Defense Command last week said the service plans to increase its overall air and missile defense (AMD) force by 30 percent over eight years. This increase includes adding three Patriot battalions with Raytheon’s [RTX[ Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor radar, five Indirect Fire Protection Capability (IFPC) battalions, and seven Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems batteries, Lt. Gen. Sean Gainey said here on Aug. 5 during the Space and Missile…