Army ‘Looking At Options’ For Supporting Munitions Boost Plans If Reconciliation Fails, Official Says

The Army is “looking at options” for how it would support planned boosts to munitions production if Congress doesn’t pass a reconciliation bill with the requested funding, a senior acquisition official told lawmakers. Jesse Tolleson, principal deputy assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology was pressed during a hearing on a “plan B” for munitions procurement, with the service seeking a massive increase in munitions spending for fiscal 2027 and placing a majority of that request on…