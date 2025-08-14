Army Issues Solicitation Notice To ‘Rapidly Procure’ Launched Effects For Fielding In ‘26

The Army has released a solicitation notice for a new contracting vehicle to “rapidly procure” launched effects, as it aims to begin widely fielding capabilities in 2026. To keep pace with new technology advancement, the Army said it plans to reissue this “challenge” to find new Launched Effect capabilities at least every six months. “The objective of this effort is to rapidly procure and issue LE systems that are interoperable, modular and ready for operational evaluation,” the Army writes in…