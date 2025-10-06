Army Interested In “Smaller And More Agile Design” For IBCS

The Army is looking to make its Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS) architecture “smaller and more agile,” according to a new call for solutions notice to industry. The notice seeks “innovative approaches” that could help improve the survivability and mobility of IBCS, built by Northrop Grumman [NOC], as well as reducing its signature and bolstering its adaptability. “The Integrated Battle Command System is a critical enabler for the Army’s future force, providing an integrated and adaptable air and missile defense…