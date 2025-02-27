U.S. Army Staff Sgt. David Marko, a Cavalry Scout assigned to the Reconnaissance and Strike Co., 2nd Light Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division prepares the Squad Multipurpose Equipment Transport (SMET) for movement during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-01 (JPMRC), at Dillingham Airfield, Oahu, Hawaii, Oct. 7, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich)
The Army is looking to build a new, larger version of its equipment-carrying ground robot, with plans to consider approving a requirement for the program this spring.
Maj. Gen. Michelle Donahue, head of the Army’s Combined Arms Support Command, said this week…