Army Exploring New Tracked Howitzer Modernization Effort

The Army is exploring a tracked howitzer modernization effort to deliver a new platform for armored formations, according to a recently published Request for Information (RFI) notice. The service reiterated the Mobile Tactical Cannon-Tracked (MTC-T) initiative would be separate from its Mobile Tactical Cannon-Wheeled (MTC-W) program, where the service recently selected Hanwha Defense USA’s (HDUSA) K9 Mobile Howitzer platform. “This RFI must be recognized as a new and distinctly separate effort from the MTC-W effort,” the Army wrote in the…
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Congress Updates
House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature
The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]
Guetlein On Golden Dome: ‘We Cannot Protect This Nation And Bankrupt It At The Same Time’
While there has been criticism among missile defense advocates of Golden Dome’s development pace after the signing of an executive order in January last year, Space Force Gen. Michael Guetlein, […]
Interview with Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus
Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), a co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus in Congress and a member of the House Armed Services Committee’s strategic forces panel, discusses the transformative defense investments […]
Space Force PAE For Infrastructure Completing Move To Colorado Springs
U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command’s (SSC) Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) for infrastructure–a $4 billion contracting hub for SSC–is completing a move from Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif. to […]
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