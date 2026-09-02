Army Exploring New Tracked Howitzer Modernization Effort

The Army is exploring a tracked howitzer modernization effort to deliver a new platform for armored formations, according to a recently published Request for Information (RFI) notice. The service reiterated the Mobile Tactical Cannon-Tracked (MTC-T) initiative would be separate from its Mobile Tactical Cannon-Wheeled (MTC-W) program, where the service recently selected Hanwha Defense USA’s (HDUSA) K9 Mobile Howitzer platform. “This RFI must be recognized as a new and distinctly separate effort from the MTC-W effort,” the Army wrote in the…