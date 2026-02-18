Army Exploring New Effort To Rapidly Deliver Ground Robots For Breaching, Resupply

The Army is exploring a new ground robotics effort, with a specific interest in industry teams that can deliver solutions to address breaching and logistics resupply requirements. A new Request for Information (RFI) notice seeks details on currently available capabilities that can be delivered rapidly as prototypes to Army units. “The intent of this RFI is to inform [Capability Program Executive Office] Mission Autonomy and Army senior leaders on the landscape of current industry robotics and autonomy solutions, opportunities for…