Army Details New Co-Investment Initiative With Private Sector To Bolster Tech, Industrial Base Efforts

Army Details New Co-Investment Initiative With Private Sector To Bolster Tech, Industrial Base Efforts
Lt. Col. Rory Hanlin, commander, 6th Battalion, 2nd Special Warfare Training Group (Airborne), U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, the Army’s Special Operations Center of Excellence, speaks with Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Low Intensity Conflict Colby Jenkins, Acting Deputy Under Secretary of the Army David Fitzgerald and Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Weimer at the state-of-the-art Human Performance Force Generation (HP-Forge) training facility at Fort Bragg, NC June 10, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

The Army on Monday announced a new initiative to bring in the private sector as co-investors to help fund efforts ranging from technology modernization to bolstering the defense industrial base. The service said it is “seeking to harness the speed and ingenuity of the commercial market to accelerate a historic, enterprise-wide modernization effort,” and has released a Request for Information to help shape its pursuit of new financial and partnership models. "This initiative represents a fundamental shift in how the…

