Army Details New Co-Investment Initiative With Private Sector To Bolster Tech, Industrial Base Efforts

The Army on Monday announced a new initiative to bring in the private sector as co-investors to help fund efforts ranging from technology modernization to bolstering the defense industrial base. The service said it is “seeking to harness the speed and ingenuity of the commercial market to accelerate a historic, enterprise-wide modernization effort,” and has released a Request for Information to help shape its pursuit of new financial and partnership models. "This initiative represents a fundamental shift in how the…
SHARE: