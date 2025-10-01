Army Completes Successful IOT&E For PrSM Inc. 1

The Army has successfully completed the initial operational test and evaluation for Lockheed Martin’s [LMT] Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) Inc. 1, the service announced on Wednesday. The IOT&E period concluded with a series of soldier-led flight tests at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, which Lockheed Martin said included firing PrSM from a HIMARS launcher and both pods of the M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS). “This milestone validates the soldier’s ability to fire PrSM from all platforms in…