Sign In
Search
Army

Army Completes Successful IOT&E For PrSM Inc. 1

Matthew Beinart By
SHARE:
Army Completes Successful IOT&E For PrSM Inc. 1
The Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) was recently fired from a U.S. Army M270A2 and HIMARS at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico. (Official U.S. Army photo)

The Army has successfully completed the initial operational test and evaluation for Lockheed Martin’s [LMT] Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) Inc. 1, the service announced on Wednesday. The IOT&E period concluded with a series of soldier-led flight tests at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, which Lockheed Martin said included firing PrSM from a HIMARS launcher and both pods of the M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS). “This milestone validates the soldier’s ability to fire PrSM from all platforms in…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Long-Range Precision Weapons Startup Aventra Exits Stealth

Air Force

South Korean Arms Agency Decides on $2.8 Billion Buy of L3Harris “Phoenix”

Business/Financial

DoD Awards Alaskan Mining Company $43 Million To Accelerate Antimony Extraction

Business/Financial

Maxar Businesses Rebrand As Vantor And Lanteris

Trending

Maxar Businesses Rebrand As Vantor And Lanteris
X-Bow Wins $191 Million Foreign Military Sale For Rocket Motors
Space Force to Field First Space Electromagnetic Warfare Tactical Operations Center, As SIPC Stands Up
Study Ongoing of Number of USAF Combat Coded Fighters Needed
Ahead Of Orders, Anduril Plans To Produce New Cruise Missile At Scale

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Force Multipliers

Chris Wilson – Qlik

Force Multipliers

Tim Solms – Slingshot Aerospace

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume