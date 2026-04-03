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Army Budget Request Appears To Forego Black Hawk, Apache Procurement In FY ‘27

Matthew Beinart By
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Army Budget Request Appears To Forego Black Hawk, Apache Procurement In FY ‘27
A Sikorsky UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

The Pentagon’s newly released budget request does not appear to back Army procurement of more Black Hawk and Apache helicopters in fiscal year 2027. The Defense Department late Friday afternoon released budget line items associated with the FY '27 request but did not include language explaining the figures. Additional details are expected to be published later this month. Army officials have previously said the FY ‘27 budget request could reflect its decision on awarding new multi-year for both aircraft, with…

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