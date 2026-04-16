Army Bought 13,000 MEROPS Interceptors After Iran Operations Began, Driscoll Says

The Army has bought 13,000 MEROPS interceptors to use against Shahed drones from Iran since U.S. operations there began on Feb. 28, Army Secretary Dan Driscoll said on Thursday. "When the conflict kicked off, within about eight days, we were able to purchase 13,000 MEROPS--about $15,000 apiece," Driscoll told the House Appropriations Committee's Defense (HAC-D) panel. "We think, as they scale, they'll get to less than $10,000 [per unit]. We're able to take Shaheds down that cost $30,000 to $50,000…
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Congress Updates
Army Secretary Says “We Need To Over-Invest in FLRAA To Get It Online As Quickly As Possible”
Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Calif.), chairman of the House Appropriations Committee’s defense panel (HAC-D), said on Thursday that the Army’s budget plan beginning in fiscal 2027 has more than $2 billion […]
Pentagon Fiscal 2027 Budget To Address Cannibalization Of Parts For F-35, Legislator Says
The Pentagon’s upcoming fiscal 2027 budget request will help reduce the cannibalization of parts for the F-35 fighter by Lockheed Martin [LMT], the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee’s […]
Trump’s $1.15 Trillion Request For DoD Is The ‘New Normal,” HASC Chairman Says
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.—The Trump administration’s nearly $1.2 trillion baseline defense budget request for fiscal year 2027 will be adopted and will be the foundation for the “new normal” going forward, […]
Trump Wants Second Reconciliation Bill On His Desk By June 1
President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on Congress to pass and send a second reconciliation bill to his desk by June 1. The deadline follows congressional Republicans’ backing a pursuit […]
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