Army Bought 13,000 MEROPS Interceptors After Iran Operations Began, Driscoll Says

The Army has bought 13,000 MEROPS interceptors to use against Shahed drones from Iran since U.S. operations there began on Feb. 28, Army Secretary Dan Driscoll said on Thursday. "When the conflict kicked off, within about eight days, we were able to purchase 13,000 MEROPS--about $15,000 apiece," Driscoll told the House Appropriations Committee's Defense (HAC-D) panel. "We think, as they scale, they'll get to less than $10,000 [per unit]. We're able to take Shaheds down that cost $30,000 to $50,000…