U.S. Army Soldier with the Field Artillery Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment utilizes the defense advanced GPS receiver to receive data during a dry run of the M77 Howitzer fire drill during the Dynamic Front 2019 training in Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 6, 2019. Data such as the deflection, quadrant, what kind of round, what setting the fuse is on, whether it’s point detonation or time is vital to the success of a fire mission. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. LaShic Patterson)
By Matthew Beinart |
20 hours ago |
04/13/2021

The Army announced Tuesday it is sending two new units to Europe, a Multi-Domain Task Force (MDTF) and a Theater Fires Command, that will look to bolster the region’s long-range fires and advanced cyber and electronic warfare capabilities.

The move will send…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.