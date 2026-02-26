Army Awards Vantor $217 Million Contract To Transition One World Terrain To Production

Vantor on Wednesday said the Army awarded it a potential $217 million contract to transition to production the One World Terrain (OWT) program, which provides imagery for the service’s Synthetic Training Environment (STE) that simulates battlefield training. Vantor, previously called Maxar Intelligence, has been prototyping OWT for six years. The new contract is an Other Transaction Agreement that allows the Army to quickly acquire technologies. Under the contract, Vantor said it will transition from prototype to full production, deliver “global…