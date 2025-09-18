Army Awards PDW $20.9 Million Deal To Deliver More C100 Drones For TiC Units

The Army has awarded Performance Drone Works (PDW) a new $20.9 million deal to supply more C100 drones in support of the Transforming in Contact (TiC) rapid fielding initiative. PDW said the new deal, which also includes delivery of Multi-Mission Payloads (MMP), is the company’s third contract to support the TiC effort as part of its work informing the Army’s Medium Range Reconnaissance (MRR) program. “Selection of PDW for another round of TiC support is a testament to the reliability,…