Army Awards Over $200 Million To Northrop Grumman For XM1211 Ammo Production

The Army has awarded Northrop Grumman [NOC] a deal worth over $200 million for production of the XM1211 High Explosive Proximity (HEP) ammunition, the company said on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman’s XM1211 was developed in conjunction with the Army for use against small drone threats, and was previously tapped for limited production in fiscal years 2021 and 2022 to meet an urgent materiel release requirement. “As the only qualified producer of the XM1211 proximity round, Northrop Grumman is uniquely positioned to…