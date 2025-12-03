Sign In
Search
Army

Army Awards Over $200 Million To Northrop Grumman For XM1211 Ammo Production

Matthew Beinart By
SHARE:
Army Awards Over $200 Million To Northrop Grumman For XM1211 Ammo Production
The XM1211 proximity round. Photo: Northrop Grumman.

The Army has awarded Northrop Grumman [NOC] a deal worth over $200 million for production of the XM1211 High Explosive Proximity (HEP) ammunition, the company said on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman’s XM1211 was developed in conjunction with the Army for use against small drone threats, and was previously tapped for limited production in fiscal years 2021 and 2022 to meet an urgent materiel release requirement. “As the only qualified producer of the XM1211 proximity round, Northrop Grumman is uniquely positioned to…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Pentagon To Spend $1 Billion On Rapidly Delivering Over 300,000 Small Drones By 2028

Advanced / Transformational Technology

NRO Extends Work For HawkEye 360, Capella, ICEYE And Umbra

Business/Financial

Davie Defense Completes Acquisition Of Texas-Based Shipyards

Nuclear Modernization

Navy Awards Two SLCM-N Task Agreements To Northrop Grumman, Pacific Engineering

Trending

MDA Awards First SHIELD Golden Dome Contract Vehicle To Over 1,000 Offerors
Rounds, Hoeven: Sentinel Under Golden Dome Project In NDAA And Defense Approps
Heven AeroTech Raises $100 Million To Scale Production, Develop Quantum Capabilities
Navy Cancels Constellation-Class Frigate, Will Only Retain Two Under Construction
Space Force Prepares Golden Dome Solicitation For Midcourse Interceptors

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume