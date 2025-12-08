Army Awards BAE $200 Million For More AMPVs ‘To Prevent A Break In Production’

The Army has awarded BAE Systems a nearly $200 million deal for 240 more Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicles (AMPV). The new order revises the AMPV contract with BAE Systems in order to “prevent a break in production,” according to the Pentagon. Work on the deal is expected to be completed by the end of May 2028, the Pentagon noted. BAE Systems’ AMPV is the Army’s replacement for its legacy M113 armored personnel carriers, with the company receiving a full-rate production contract…