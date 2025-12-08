Sign In
Search
Army

Army Awards BAE $200 Million For More AMPVs ‘To Prevent A Break In Production’

Matthew Beinart By
SHARE:
Army Awards BAE $200 Million For More AMPVs ‘To Prevent A Break In Production’
BAE Systems delivered the first AMPV to the Army on August 31, 2020. Photo: BAE Systems.

The Army has awarded BAE Systems a nearly $200 million deal for 240 more Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicles (AMPV). The new order revises the AMPV contract with BAE Systems in order to “prevent a break in production,” according to the Pentagon. Work on the deal is expected to be completed by the end of May 2028, the Pentagon noted. BAE Systems’ AMPV is the Army’s replacement for its legacy M113 armored personnel carriers, with the company receiving a full-rate production contract…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Congress

Lawmakers Unveil Final FY ‘26 NDAA With $8 Billion Topline Boost, Major Acquisition Reforms

Budget

NDAA Includes $26B For NNSA, Minuteman End Of Life, Contractor Benefits

Budget

Defense Authorizers Recommend $500 Million Put Back For SDA’s Tranche 3 Transport Layer

Business/Financial

Boeing Completes Acquisition Of Spirit AeroSystems; Establishes Spirit Defense

Trending

Northrop Grumman Conducts Static Test Of New SRM In Promontory
Navy Awards Two SLCM-N Task Agreements To Northrop Grumman, Pacific Engineering
MDA Awards First SHIELD Golden Dome Contract Vehicle To Over 1,000 Offerors
Rounds, Hoeven: Sentinel Under Golden Dome Project In NDAA And Defense Approps
Applied Intuition, SNC Partner On Autonomy For Mobile Air Defense Systems

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume