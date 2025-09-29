Army Awards $5.04 Billion Deal To RTX For Coyote Interceptor Systems

The Army on Monday awarded RTX [RTX] an eight-year, $5.04 billion contract for Coyote drone interceptors. The cost-plus-fixed-fee deal includes both kinetic and non-kinetic interceptors, launchers and Ku-band radio frequency system radars, according to the Pentagon. Gen. James Mingus, the Army vice chief of staff, has previously said the Coyote Block 2C is the Army’s “most effective” current drone interceptor (Defense Daily, July 2). “But that’s not going to last, it’s going to have to be replaced. [We want] interceptors…