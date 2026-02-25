Army Aims To Complete New Tactical Wheeled Vehicle Strategy In Coming Months

PITTSBURGH – The Army is aiming to complete a new tactical wheeled vehicles (TWV) strategy over the next three months, a lead official has said, with the plan expected to inform future fleet priorities and account for the increasing role of Infantry Squad Vehicles (ISV). Col. William Arnold, the Army’s chief of transportation, confirmed to Defense Daily the update to the TWV strategy was mandated by the fiscal year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). “We’re going to update that to…