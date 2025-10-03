Army Affirms Rapid Fielding Plan For Boeing’s CH-47F Block II, Will Outfit Two Brigades

The Army has affirmed plans to rapidly field Boeing’s [BA] new CH-47F Block II Chinook, which will include outfitting two Combat Aviation Brigades with the upgraded heavy-lift helicopter. The update follows a $125.6 million Lot 4 order to Boeing on September 26, with the Army noting it plans to use fiscal year 2025 and 2026 funds to support the rapid fielding decision. “Block II is about more than incremental improvement—it’s about ensuring the Army and the Joint Force retain a…