The Honorable Douglas R. Bush, assistant secretary of the army for acquisition, logistics and technology, receives a briefing of current V Corps operations at Victory Corps Forward, from U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Harris assigned to V Corps, during a visit to Camp Kościuszko, Poland, Sep. 8, 2022. Photo by Spc. Dean Johnson, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment
The Army’s top acquisition official on Wednesday said he expects there will be “several big awards” in February and March related to replenishing stockpiles of equipment sent to Ukraine.
Doug Bush, the Army’s assistant secretary of acquisition, logistics…