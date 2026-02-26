Army Accelerates S-MET Inc. II Timeline, Will Begin Testing Prototypes This Spring

PITTSBURGH – The Army has accelerated the prototyping timeline for its new cargo-carrying ground robots, a lead official confirmed, and will now begin testing American Rheinmetall Vehicles and HDT Expeditionary Systems’ offerings this spring. Col. Ken Bernier, the Army’s project manager for autonomous robotic capabilities, said the next step in the Small Multipurpose Equipment Transport (S-MET) Increment II competition will involve delivering prototypes to a Transforming in Contact (TiC) unit for evaluation. “That’s the timeline. We’re building prototypes now. We’ve…