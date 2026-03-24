Arms Control Head Says Continued Weapons Modernization Will Grab China’s ‘Attention’

The head of arms control for the State Department told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Tuesday that continued modernization, including 150 B-21 stealth bombers, will prod China to engage in arms control talks with the U.S. “I think the president's broad view, and he's been extremely forward leaning on this, is he wants to see fewer nuclear weapons in the world, and that's a good place to start,” Thomas Dinanno, undersecretary of state for arms control and international security, said…