Arcfield Acquires Rite-Solutions, A Navy-Focused Software and IT Development Firm

Government technology and mission support provider Arcfield on Tuesday announced it completed the acquisition of the Rhode Island-based Rite-Solutions, which will expand its naval systems expertise. The companies were unwilling to disclose terms of the deal since both companies are privately held. In a statement, Arcfield said this will expand its expertise and national security capabilities, with Rite-Solutions having a specialty in undersea warfare and naval systems that “will perfectly complement Arcfield's existing nuclear surety and missile engineering capabilities.” Rite-Solutions…