Sign In
Search
Army

Appropriators Don’t Grant Army’s Full Agile Funding Push, ‘Discourage’ Future Requests

Matthew Beinart By
SHARE:
Appropriators Don’t Grant Army’s Full Agile Funding Push, ‘Discourage’ Future Requests
Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll speaks to soldiers while visiting Fort Campbell, Ky., September 9, 2025. Driscoll met with soldiers and leaders of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) to observe how Transformation in Contact 2.0 is taking shape through real-world integration of the Next Generation Squad Weapon, evolving air assault tactics and deployment-ready readiness across multiple theaters. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Resnick)

Congressional appropriators did not grant the Army’s push for new agile funding authorities in the final defense spending bill, and said they “discourage” the Pentagon from pursuing similar requests in the future.  While the fiscal year 2026 Defense Appropriations Bill includes more than a dozen budget line item consolidations the Army requested, the service will not receive the full flexibility it sought to move funds around its drones, counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) and electronic warfare portfolios.  “We have sort of…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Defense Watch

Defense Watch: L3 Dividend, GPS III on Tap, Autonomous Intercept

Space

AFRL Selects Aalyria For Space Data Network Experimentation Program

Unmanned Systems

Counter-Drone Solution For Washington, D.C.-Area Achieves IOC

Air Force

Stop Work Order Issued To AeroVironment For SCAR Antennas

Trending

Appropriators Fund More Multi-Years For Munitions, But Not All Of DoD’s ‘Very Late’ Request
Blue Origin Reveals TeraWave LEO/MEO Constellation For Enterprise, Government Connectivity
Hypersonic Testing Company Stratolaunch Raises New Capital
Appropriators Direct F/A-XX EMD Contract Award While Boosting Funding To Nearly $1 Billion
Minibus That Funds NNSA Passes Senate, Heads To Trump’s Desk

Contract Updates

R&M Government Services (Las Cruces, New Mexico) – $23,894,784

R&M Government Services,* Las Cruces, New Mexico, has been awarded a maximum $23,894,784 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract for battery compartments. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in the Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This…

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (Clifton, New Jersey) – $9,571,947

L3Harris Technologies Inc., Clifton, New Jersey, is being awarded $9,571,947 for a firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of 74 radio frequency amplifiers in support of Navy F/A-18E/F/G aircraft. The contract does not include an option provision. All work will be…

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp. a Lockheed Martin Co. (Stratford, Connecticut) – $21,600,000

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a not-to-exceed $21,600,000 cost reimbursable undefinitized order (N0001926F1016) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001923G0002). This order provides for instantaneous access to 105% Transient Engine Torque test and…

Amentum Mitie Pacific LLC (Chantilly, Virginia) – $85,236,794

Amentum Mitie Pacific LLC, Chantilly, Virginia, is awarded an $85,236,794 fixed-price-award-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for base operating support services at Navy Support Facility, Diego Garcia. Work will be performed at Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, and is expected to be…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume