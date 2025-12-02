Applied Intuition, SNC Partner On Autonomy For Mobile Air Defense Systems

Vehicle autonomy solutions developer Applied Intuition is integrating its technology into mobile missile defense and counter-drone platforms developed by SNC to reduce personnel risk, minimize manpower needs, and lower costs under a new partnership between the companies. Applied Intuition and SNC said their partnership is designed to quickly respond to customer needs. The companies are working with potential customers on what SNC expeditionary area air defense systems Applied Intuition’s technology will be integrated into. Applied Intuition’s autonomy stack is designed…