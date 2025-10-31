Anduril YFQ-44A Has First Flight, As USAF Looks to 2030 for CCA Fielding

Anduril Industries' YFQ-44A Fury prototype drone for the U.S. Air Force's Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) program had its debut flight Oct. 31 at a California test site, according to the Air Force. "Developmental flight activities continue across both vendor and government test locations, including Edwards Air Force Base, where envelope expansion and integration work will inform future experimentation," the service said. "The Air Force’s Experimental Operations Unit, located at Nellis AFB, will be instrumental in evaluating operational concepts as the…