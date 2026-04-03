Sign In
Search
Navy/USMC

Anduril Wins Naval Postgrad School Missile Innovation Challenge

Rich Abott By
SHARE:
Anduril Wins Naval Postgrad School Missile Innovation Challenge
Captured at launch in Mojave, California, this early test vehicle flight was conducted by U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Dillon Pierce as part of his doctoral dissertation research to validate core autopilot controller functionality and demonstrate the rapid, iterative development approach later reflected in the Naval Postgraduate School, Office of Naval Research sponsored Tactical Missile Innovation Challenge. (Photo: Naval Postgraduate School)

Anduril Industries recently won a next-generation tactical missile development prize challenge sponsored by the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) and Office of Naval Research (ONR), the school announced last Thursday. The Navy organizations launched the Tactical Missile Innovation Prize Challenge in January, seeking proposals for “novel development methodologies and executable plans capable of underpinning future all-up-round (AUR) missile concepts,” aimed at driving new methods to develop tactical missile capabilities that are more affordable and adaptable to evolving operational demands, NPS said.…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Nuclear Modernization

Garamendi Urges New START Extension; Says China Talks ‘Have To Start Somewhere’

Budget

Trump Officially Requests $1.5 Trillion FY ’27 Defense Topline, Seeks $350 Billion In Reconciliation Funds

Army

Hegseth Ousts Army Chief Gen. Randy George

Navy/USMC

Marine Corps Awards Textron, GD Deals For ARV ‘Pre-Production’ Vehicles, Plans Downselect In Early FY ‘31

Trending

Hanwha Plans Alabama Site To Support U.S. Production Of K9MH Howitzer It’s Offering To U.S. Army
Navy Issues RFP For T-45 Trainer Aircraft Replacement
More Than $1 Billion Capacity Investment Will Help Boost F135 Production, Pratt & Whitney Says
Rocket Lab Gets German Approval To Acquire Mynaric
Autonomous Vessel Developer Saronic Raises $1.8 Billion To Accelerate Production, Add Capacity

Congress Updates

Congress

Trump Wants Second Reconciliation Bill On His Desk By June 1

President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on Congress to pass and send a second reconciliation bill to his desk by June 1. The deadline follows congressional Republicans’ backing a pursuit […]

Space

Upgrading Current GPS Ground System “Now a Viable Option,” As GPS OCX Problems Continue, Space Official Says

Upgrades to the GPS ground system–the Architecture Evolution Plan (AEP)–is an option under consideration by the Defense Department’s space acquisition chief, as problems continue in fielding the GPS Next Generation […]

Congress

Graham Says GOP To Move Ahead On Second Reconciliation Bill, With Defense Funds As Priority

Senate Budget Committee Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Wednesday, with the White House’s backing, his panel will move “expeditiously” on crafting a second reconciliation bill, citing priorities for defense and […]

Pentagon

Hegseth Acknowledges Potential $200 Billion Iran Supplemental Request, Final Figure ‘Could Move’

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday acknowledged the Pentagon could potentially ask Congress for $200 billion in supplemental funding to support the ongoing operation against Iran and replenish munitions used […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume