Anduril Wins Naval Postgrad School Missile Innovation Challenge

Anduril Industries recently won a next-generation tactical missile development prize challenge sponsored by the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) and Office of Naval Research (ONR), the school announced last Thursday. The Navy organizations launched the Tactical Missile Innovation Prize Challenge in January, seeking proposals for “novel development methodologies and executable plans capable of underpinning future all-up-round (AUR) missile concepts,” aimed at driving new methods to develop tactical missile capabilities that are more affordable and adaptable to evolving operational demands, NPS said.…