Anduril Wins Army, DIU Competition For Speedy Fire Control Solution To Counter Drones

The Army on Wednesday said it has selected Anduril Industries as the winner of a competition for a new fire control solution aimed at detecting, identifying and defeating small drone threats—particularly swarms of drones—faster than current systems. The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) last December posted the solicitation for the Forward Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems Command and Control System (FCUAS C2), saying that current C2 systems cannot operate withing the decision loop to detect, track, identify and defeat UAS threats (Defense…