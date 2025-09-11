Sign In
Navy/USMC

Anduril Wins $1.12 Billion Australia Contract For Ghost Shark USV

Rich Abott
Anduril Wins $1.12 Billion Australia Contract For Ghost Shark USV
Ghost Shark Extra Large Autonomous Undersea Vehicle. (Photo: Australian Ministry of Defence)

Australia on Wednesday announced it is investing $1.12 billion to acquire a fleet of dozens of Anduril’s Australian­‑designed and built Ghost Shark extra-large autonomous undersea vehicles (AUVs). The Australian Defense Ministry said the procurement, maintenance and continued delivery contract will continue at least for the next five years and characterized it as designed to conduct intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and strike operations in long-range missions while operating for months at a time at sea. The government also billed this system as…

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

