Anduril Wins $1.12 Billion Australia Contract For Ghost Shark USV

Australia on Wednesday announced it is investing $1.12 billion to acquire a fleet of dozens of Anduril’s Australian­‑designed and built Ghost Shark extra-large autonomous undersea vehicles (AUVs). The Australian Defense Ministry said the procurement, maintenance and continued delivery contract will continue at least for the next five years and characterized it as designed to conduct intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and strike operations in long-range missions while operating for months at a time at sea. The government also billed this system as…