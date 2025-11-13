Anduril, UAE’s EDGE Group Form Joint Venture; Initial Focus On Omen Autonomous Air Vehicle

Anduril Industries and United Arab Emirates-based EDGE Group on Thursday announced a new joint venture focused on autonomous systems for defense and civil applications with the product being the co-developed Omen Group 3 autonomous air vehicle (AAV) that is designed for long-range operations that would typically be performed by special mission and maritime patrol aircraft. Omen is designed for “Indo-Pacific relevant ranges” with the capacity to carry multiple payloads for mission flexibility, Shane Arnott, senior vice president for program and…