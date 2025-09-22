Sign In
Search
Air Force

Anduril Plans First Collaborative Combat Aircraft Flight In Semi-Autonomous Mode

Cal Biesecker By
SHARE:
Anduril Plans First Collaborative Combat Aircraft Flight In Semi-Autonomous Mode
Pictured is a model of Anduril Industries’ Fury, the company’s offering for the U.S. Air Force’s Collaborative Combat Aircraft program (Anduril Industries Photo)

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.—First flight of Anduril Industries’ entry into the Air Force’s Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) program is “within spitting distance” of happening and will be semi-autonomous from taxi, to takeoff through landing, and taxi on return, company officials said on Monday.

Air Force Secretary Troy Meink told reporters later the first flight of Anduril’s Fury CCA is slated to occur by mid-October.

Anduril has been deliberate in developing its flight autonomy software for its YFQ-44A Fury unmanned aircraft so that the test flights do not require a “stick and throttle” to achieve the pre-planned flight profile, Diem Salmon, vice president for air dominance and tactical strike, told reporters at the annual Air Force Association Air Space Cyber Conference here. Flights will begin with a push of a button, she said.

The company has been burning down risk on the autonomy software so there will be less work required later, Salmon said.

Development of the software is the driver of first flight and “just a little bit more…needs to get wrung out,” she said, adding that effort “will allow us to kind of leapfrog the overall test plan, because we are kind of tacking that hard part first.”

The upcoming start of flight testing is “well ahead” of the Air Force’s schedule, Salmon said.

“It was not a race to get to first flight as fast as humanly possible,” she said.

General Atomics, the other competitor in the first increment of the CCA program, began flight testing last month of its YFQ-42A Gambit aircraft (Defense Daily, Aug. 27).

Anduril has multiple aircraft in ground testing and “several vehicles currently in various stages of manufacturing” to support the expansion of flight testing into 2026, Salmon said.

The fight autonomy software is being developed in-house by Anduril and the company will work with other vendors when the mission autonomy software is added, Jason Levin, senior vice president of engineering for air dominance and strike, said during the media briefing. While the software is leveraging similar technology the company has employed on other aircraft it is flying, for Fury it has been a “clean sheet” effort to get to the higher level of “rigor and complexity” to begin with semi-autonomous flight, he said.

Initial flight testing will involve the standard checklist that will include things like building up to low-speed handling qualities, avionics checkout, overall system checkout, and expanding the envelope, Levin said.

While the aircraft will fly semi-autonomously, there will be a “control element” on the ground allowing human supervision, Salmon said.

Recommended

Space

Space Force Awards AV For BADGER Antennas Systems To Support Satellite Comms

Air Force

New 800- to 1,500-Pound Thrust Class Engines for Munitions and CCA under Development by Pratt & Whitney

Navy/USMC

Shipbuilding Prices Have To Reflect Labor Pool and Pay Needs, Distributed Shipbuilding A Necessity: Navy Official

Air Force

Skunk Works Says Vectis May Be Candidate for USAF CCA Increment 2

Trending

Skunk Works Says Vectis May Be Candidate for USAF CCA Increment 2
U.S. Space Force Solicits Space Based Interceptor Prototypes
Amendment To House Defense Bill Would Allow DoD Office To Acquire Equity In Companies
Tranche 1 Transport and Tracking Layer to Be Up and Running by 2027
Kelly and Cramer Found Senate Defense Modernization Caucus

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Force Multipliers

Chris Wilson – Qlik

Force Multipliers

Tim Solms – Slingshot Aerospace

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume