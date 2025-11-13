Sign In
Anduril Partners With HD Hyundai To Develop Navy MASC Bid, Family of USVs

Screenshot of an Anduril Industries video introducing its Autonomous Surface Vessel, being developed in partnership with South Korea’s HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, as a bid for the U.S. Navy’s Modular Attack Surface Craft (MASC) medium USV program. (Image: Anduril)

Anduril Industries and South Korea's HD Hyundai Heavy Industries on Thursday announced a partnership to design and produce a new family of dual-use Autonomous Surface Vessels (ASVs), including a variant aimed at the Navy’s current medium unmanned surface vessel program (MUSV) program of record. The companies are jointly bidding on the U.S. Navy’s Modular Attack Surface Craft (MASC) medium USV program, which the service opened for bidding in July (Defense Daily, July 29). The partnership combines HD Hyundai’s history of…

