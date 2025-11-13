Anduril Partners With HD Hyundai To Develop Navy MASC Bid, Family of USVs

Anduril Industries and South Korea's HD Hyundai Heavy Industries on Thursday announced a partnership to design and produce a new family of dual-use Autonomous Surface Vessels (ASVs), including a variant aimed at the Navy’s current medium unmanned surface vessel program (MUSV) program of record. The companies are jointly bidding on the U.S. Navy’s Modular Attack Surface Craft (MASC) medium USV program, which the service opened for bidding in July (Defense Daily, July 29). The partnership combines HD Hyundai’s history of…