Anduril, GKN Team On British Army Autonomous UAS Project

Anduril Industries and Britain’s GKN Aerospace on Tuesday signed an exclusive teaming agreement to pursue a United Kingdom project to develop an unmanned collaborative combat platform that would team with the British Army’s AH-64E Apache helicopter to perform missions together in contested environments. The British Army’s NYX seeks an autonomous collaborative platform (ACP) that would be commanded but not controlled by the manned Apache for missions such as reconnaissance, target acquisition and strike. Anduril Industries UK is the lead systems…