Anduril Expanding In Southern California With 1.2 Million Square Feet Of Space

Anduril Industries on Thursday said it is adding nearly 1.2 million square feet of office and industrial space at a new campus in Southern California, a sign of the company’s ongoing growth. The new campus, slated to come online in mid-2027, will consist of six buildings that house 750,000 square feet of office space and 435,000 square feet of industrial space for research and development. The new space in Long Beach complements the company’s 650,000 square foot headquarters and other…