Anduril and Impulse Space Plan to Run RPO in Geosynchronous Orbit Next Year

Next year, Anduril Industries and the Impulse Space startup plan to run a geosynchronous Earth orbit (GEO) rendezvous and proximity operations mission using Anduril's mission data processor (MDP) and long-wave infrared imager aboard Impulse Space's Mira space tug, Anduril said on Tuesday. Such space tugs carry the "orbital transfer vehicle" designation. "Once equipped with Anduril payloads and other third-party sensors, the Mira spacecraft will be integrated on Impulse’s Helios kick stage," according to Anduril. In June, the California-based Impulse Space…