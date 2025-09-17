AMRAAM Sales To Netherlands, Torpedoes To Norway Okayed By State Department

The State Department on Tuesday approved a potential $570 million foreign military sale (FMS) of AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) to the Netherlands. The sale includes 232 of the RTX [RTX]-built AMRRAMs, up to eight AMRAAM guidance sections, captive air training missiles, and other sparts and support. The Netherlands already has AMRAAMs in its inventory. On Wednesday, the department also okayed a potential $162.1 million FMS of MK 54 MOD 0 lightweight torpedoes to Norway. RTX will supply…