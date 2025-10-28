All.Space And Aalyria Partner On Multi-Orbit Orchestration For Defense Networks

Satellite terminal developer All.Space and network orchestration software company Aalyria are teaming up to demonstrate interoperable communications across domains, specifically for defense scenarios. Under a new strategic partnership announced Tuesday, the companies said they plan to demonstrate interoperability and dynamic link orchestration across all satellite orbits and terrestrial infrastructure, with All.Space’s Hydra terminals and Aalyria’s Spacetime orchestration software. The goal is to create a “network-of-networks” across multiple orbits, 5G, terrestrial and cloud systems, to keep defense users connected in the event of electronic…