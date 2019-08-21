Gen. James “Mike” Holmes, the commander of Air Combat Command, engages with senior leaders from the 124th Fighter Wing during his visit to Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, March 28, 2019. The leaders, both officer and enlisted, had the opportunity to frankly ask questions to Holmes. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)
08/21/2019

The findings of an Air Force study on its advanced battle management system (ABMS) concept has been delayed for several months, a senior service official said Aug. 20.

The Air Force had hoped to complete an analysis of alternatives (AoA) for ABMS by this summer…

