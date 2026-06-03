Air Force To Focus On Less Costly Palletized Missiles For Cargo Aircraft

The near term focus of the Air Force for the service's Family of Affordable Missiles (FAMM) is on palletized ones (FAMM-P) for cargo aircraft, such as C-17s and C-130s, not on lugged variants (FAMM-L) for fighters, such as F-16s. "The immediate focus of this RFI [request for information] is exclusively on the FAMM-P BAR [beyond adversary reach] requirement," Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's weapons directorate said in a Wednesday business notice. "The FAMM-L BAR requirement will be further defined…