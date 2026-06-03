Air Force To Focus On Less Costly Palletized Missiles For Cargo Aircraft

The near term focus of the Air Force for the service's Family of Affordable Missiles (FAMM) is on palletized ones (FAMM-P) for cargo aircraft, such as C-17s and C-130s, not on lugged variants (FAMM-L) for fighters, such as F-16s. "The immediate focus of this RFI [request for information] is exclusively on the FAMM-P BAR [beyond adversary reach] requirement," Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's weapons directorate said in a Wednesday business notice. "The FAMM-L BAR requirement will be further defined…
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Space Force Eyes Nearly $1.5 Billion for Space Data Network Backbone in Future Reconciliation Bill
The U.S. Space Force (USSF) plans to request nearly $1.5 billion for the Space Data Network (SDN) Backbone in a future fiscal 2027 reconciliation bill. Last week, Space Force’s Space […]
Warren And Sheehy Renew Call for “Right to Repair” In NDAA
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Sen. Timothy Sheehy (R-Mont.), two members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), are renewing their call for “Right to Repair” language in the National […]
HASC Looks To Restrict USV Deliveries Without Navy CONOPS And Strategy
The House Armed Services Committee’s (HASC) fiscal year 2027 defense policy draft bill aims to restrict the Navy’s use of unmanned surface vessels (USV) until it decides on key factors […]
Gaps In Army’s Tactical Counter-Drone Capabilities Remain Concern Of HASC
A draft defense policy bill released this week says the Army is fielding counter-drone capabilities for defense of fixed sites and maneuver forces but suggests that troops at the lowest […]