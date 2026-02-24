Air Force Starts Inert, Captive Carry Weapons Testing For CCA

AURORA, Colo.--The Air Force has begun inert, captive carry weapons testing for the Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) program featuring an Increment 1 competition this year between General Atomics' YFQ-42A Dark Merlin and the Anduril Industries' YFQ-44A Fury prototypes. "Collaborative Combat Aircraft development is progressing rapidly from concept to prototype in 16 months, to recently integrating inert weapons," Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach told the Air & Space Forces Association's annual warfare symposium here on Monday. "The development…