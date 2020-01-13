The sixth Advanced Extremely High Frequency satellite is unloaded from an Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy Sunday Jan. 12 at the Kennedy Space Center, Cape Canaveral, Florida. The satellite, built by Lockheed Martin, was delivered to the 45th Space Wing of the U.S. Space Force. Photo: Kyle Ryan, Lockheed Martin
By Vivienne Machi |
1 day ago |
01/13/2020

 CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The Air Force delivered the sixth Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF) protected satellite communications system to the 45th Space Wing Jan. 11, providing the final space vehicle for the AEHF constellation and delivering the first…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.