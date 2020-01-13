The sixth Advanced Extremely High Frequency satellite is unloaded from an Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy Sunday Jan. 12 at the Kennedy Space Center, Cape Canaveral, Florida. The satellite, built by Lockheed Martin, was delivered to the 45th Space Wing of the U.S. Space Force. Photo: Kyle Ryan, Lockheed Martin
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The Air Force delivered the sixth Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF) protected satellite communications system to the 45th Space Wing Jan. 11, providing the final space vehicle for the AEHF constellation and delivering the first…